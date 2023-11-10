Friday's contest features the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) and the Davidson Wildcats (1-0) facing off at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 73-62 victory for heavily favored Maryland according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the game.

Davidson vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville

Davidson vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 73, Davidson 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Davidson vs. Maryland

Computer Predicted Spread: Maryland (-10.7)

Maryland (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 135.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davidson Performance Insights

On offense, Davidson posted 69.9 points per game (212th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 68.7 points per contest at the other end (137th-ranked).

Last season the Wildcats grabbed 29.8 boards per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 32.3 rebounds per contest (265th-ranked).

Last season Davidson ranked 169th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.1 per game.

With 10.4 turnovers per game, the Wildcats ranked 40th in the country. They forced 10.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 267th in college basketball.

The Wildcats drained 6.8 threes per game (237th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 32.5% shooting percentage (273rd-ranked) from downtown.

Davidson ranked 128th in the nation with 6.8 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 103rd with a 32.5% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

In terms of shot breakdown, Davidson took 62.6% two-pointers (accounting for 72.5% of the team's baskets) and 37.4% from beyond the arc (27.5%).

