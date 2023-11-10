How to Watch Davidson vs. Maryland on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (1-0) battle the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Davidson vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Davidson Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Terrapins gave up to their opponents (42.6%).
- Last season, Davidson had a 12-6 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.6% from the field.
- The Terrapins ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wildcats ranked 309th.
- The Wildcats averaged 6.4 more points per game last year (69.9) than the Terrapins allowed their opponents to score (63.5).
- Davidson put together a 14-10 record last season in games it scored more than 63.5 points.
Davidson Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Davidson scored 0.5 more points per game at home (71.4) than away (70.9).
- At home, the Wildcats conceded 68.4 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than they allowed away (71.3).
- Beyond the arc, Davidson had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.1%) last season. But it made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (7 per game).
Davidson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Washington & Lee
|W 86-63
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/10/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/17/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|11/21/2023
|Boston University
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
