North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Davidson County, North Carolina this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Central Davidson High School at Dudley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomasville High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Albemarle, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.