Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Craven County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Cape Fear High School at Havelock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Havelock, NC

Havelock, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Craven High School at Nash Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

New Hanover High School at New Bern High School