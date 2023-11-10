The Liberty Flames (1-0) square off against the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Charlotte matchup.

Charlotte vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Charlotte vs. Liberty Betting Trends (2022-23)

Charlotte went 17-13-0 ATS last year.

The 49ers covered the spread twice last season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Liberty went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

A total of 13 Flames games last season went over the point total.

