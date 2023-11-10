In Buncombe County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

    • Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Kings Mountain High School at AC Reynolds High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Asheville, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Charlotte Catholic High School at T.C. Roberson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Asheville, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

