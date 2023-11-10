North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Buncombe County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Buncombe County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Kings Mountain High School at AC Reynolds High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte Catholic High School at T.C. Roberson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
