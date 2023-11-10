The Carolina Hurricanes, including Anthony DeAngelo, take the ice Friday versus the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on DeAngelo in the Hurricanes-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anthony DeAngelo vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeAngelo Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, DeAngelo has averaged 16:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

In one of 13 games this season, DeAngelo has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In six of 13 games this season, DeAngelo has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In five of 13 games this season, DeAngelo has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of DeAngelo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeAngelo Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 13 Games 3 6 Points 3 1 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.