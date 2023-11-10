Should you bet on Andrei Svechnikov to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

Svechnikov is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

