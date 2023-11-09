The Radford Highlanders (1-0) take on the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina vs. Radford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Highlanders put up an average of 63.6 points per game last year, only 1.7 fewer points than the 65.3 the Catamounts allowed.
  • Radford went 8-1 last season when allowing fewer than 54.5 points.
  • Last year, the Catamounts put up 7.6 fewer points per game (54.5) than the Highlanders gave up (62.1).
  • When Western Carolina totaled more than 62.1 points last season, it went 4-4.

Western Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Agnes Scott W 101-27 Ramsey Center
11/9/2023 Radford - Ramsey Center
11/13/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
11/16/2023 @ UNC Wilmington - Raiford G. Trask Coliseum

