The Radford Highlanders (1-0) take on the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina vs. Radford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders put up an average of 63.6 points per game last year, only 1.7 fewer points than the 65.3 the Catamounts allowed.

Radford went 8-1 last season when allowing fewer than 54.5 points.

Last year, the Catamounts put up 7.6 fewer points per game (54.5) than the Highlanders gave up (62.1).

When Western Carolina totaled more than 62.1 points last season, it went 4-4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Schedule