If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Wake County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Willow Spring High School at North Johnston High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9

6:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Kenly, NC

Kenly, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at GRACE Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9

7:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cary Christian School at Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9

7:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Wake Academy at East Wake Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 9

7:30 PM ET on November 9 Location: Zebulon, NC

Zebulon, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Word of God Christian Academy at Victory Christian Center School