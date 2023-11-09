The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) play the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes' 87.3 points per game last year were 29.5 more points than the 57.8 the Hokies allowed to opponents.

When Iowa allowed fewer than 72.4 points last season, it went 16-0.

Last year, the Hokies scored just 0.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Hawkeyes gave up (71.8).

When Virginia Tech put up more than 71.8 points last season, it went 17-0.

Last season, the Hokies had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.9% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents made.

The Hawkeyes shot 51.1% from the field, 12.7% higher than the 38.4% the Hokies' opponents shot last season.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 High Point W 94-55 Cassell Coliseum 11/9/2023 Iowa - Spectrum Center 11/16/2023 Houston Christian - Cassell Coliseum 11/20/2023 UNC Greensboro - Cassell Coliseum

Iowa Schedule