North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sampson County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Sampson County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Perquimans High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Salemburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Beddingfield High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Clinton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
