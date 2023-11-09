North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Randolph County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wheatmore High School at Ragsdale High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Jameston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Uwharrie Charter Academy at Bethany Community School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Summerfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
