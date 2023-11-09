North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Onslow County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jones Senior High School at White Oak High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richlands High School at White Oak High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Oakwood School at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.