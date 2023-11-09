Should you bet on Miles Sanders finding his way into the end zone in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Chicago Bears, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Miles Sanders score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Sanders has rushed for 229 yards (32.7 per game) on 69 carries with one touchdown.

Sanders has also caught 18 passes for 103 yards (14.7 per game).

Sanders has one rushing touchdown this season.

Miles Sanders Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 18 72 0 4 26 0 Week 2 Saints 14 43 0 3 4 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 9 24 1 5 38 0 Week 4 Vikings 13 19 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 32 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 6 39 0 3 22 0

