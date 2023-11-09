Miles Sanders will be up against the fourth-best rushing defense in the league when his Carolina Panthers play the Chicago Bears in Week 10, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Sanders has amassed 229 rushing yards on 69 carries (32.7 ypg), including one trip to the end zone. As a receiver, Sanders has caught 18 balls for 103 yards (14.7 ypg).

Sanders vs. the Bears

Sanders vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 42 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 42 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bears have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Chicago has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Bears this season.

The 79.7 rushing yards the Bears give up per outing makes them the fourth-ranked run defense in the league this year.

The Bears have the No. 5 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding four this season (0.4 per game).

Miles Sanders Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Sanders Rushing Insights

Sanders hit his rushing yards over twice in seven games played this season.

The Panthers, who are 28th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 61.3% of the time while running 38.7%.

His team has attempted 196 rushes this season. He's handled 69 of those carries (35.2%).

Sanders has one rushing touchdown this season in seven games played.

He has scored one of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (8.3%).

He has six red zone carries for 21.4% of the team share (his team runs on 50.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Sanders' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 13 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD 9 TAR / 5 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs

