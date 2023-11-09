ACC foes will clash when the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) battle the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Louisville vs. Virginia?

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisville 39, Virginia 14

Louisville 39, Virginia 14 Louisville has gone 6-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).

The Cardinals have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -1400 or shorter.

Virginia has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won once.

The Cavaliers have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +800 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 93.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisville (-20.5)



Louisville (-20.5) Louisville has five wins in nine games versus the spread this year.

This season, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.

In nine games played Virginia has recorded six wins against the spread.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 20.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Five of Louisville's games this season have gone over Thursday's over/under of 50.5 points.

In the Virginia's nine games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Thursday's over/under of 50.5.

The over/under for the matchup of 50.5 is 5.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Louisville (32.9 points per game) and Virginia (23.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

Louisville

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 51.1 50.3 Implied Total AVG 31.4 33.6 28.8 ATS Record 5-3-1 5-0-0 0-3-1 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.6 46.3 52.3 Implied Total AVG 31.3 26.3 35.4 ATS Record 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

