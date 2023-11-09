In the Week 10 contest between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Hayden Hurst hit paydirt? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Hayden Hurst score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Hurst has totaled 170 yards receiving (21.3 per game) and one TD, hauling in 16 passes on 28 targets.

Hurst has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Hayden Hurst Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 7 5 41 1 Week 2 Saints 3 3 20 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Vikings 3 1 7 0 Week 5 @Lions 3 3 21 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 1 16 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 4 2 54 0

