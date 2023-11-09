Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Guilford County, North Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Burlington Christian Academy at Greensboro Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9

Greensboro, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Uwharrie Charter Academy at Bethany Community School