The Elon Phoenix (0-1) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) at Schar Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the matchup.

Elon vs. East Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Schar Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Elon Betting Records & Stats

Elon put together a 10-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Elon was less successful against the spread than East Tennessee State last year, putting up an ATS record of 10-16-0, as opposed to the 12-15-0 mark of the Buccaneers.

Elon vs. East Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Elon 65.4 134.5 71.6 140.6 139.8 East Tennessee State 69.1 134.5 69.0 140.6 140.2

Additional Elon Insights & Trends

Last year, the Phoenix recorded 65.4 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 69.0 the Buccaneers allowed.

Elon had a 2-5 record against the spread and a 6-5 record overall last season when putting up more than 69.0 points.

Elon vs. East Tennessee State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Elon 10-16-0 8-18-0 East Tennessee State 12-15-0 9-18-0

Elon vs. East Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Elon East Tennessee State 5-9 Home Record 7-9 3-12 Away Record 4-9 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-9-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 62.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

