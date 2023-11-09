The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) face the Elon Phoenix (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on FloHoops.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the East Tennessee State vs. Elon matchup.

Elon vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Elon vs. East Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Tennessee State Moneyline Elon Moneyline BetMGM East Tennessee State (-2.5) 141.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Tennessee State (-2.5) 140.5 -152 +124 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Elon vs. East Tennessee State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Elon put together a 10-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Phoenix covered the spread nine times last year (9-12 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

East Tennessee State covered 12 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.

Buccaneers games went over the point total nine out of 27 times last season.

