Thursday's contest features the East Carolina Pirates (1-0) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) clashing at Minges Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 85-36 win for heavily favored East Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Pirates enter this game on the heels of a 68-37 victory over Elon on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 85, South Carolina Upstate 36

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pirates' +196 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 62.6 points per game (230th in college basketball) while giving up 56.7 per outing (23rd in college basketball).

East Carolina's offense was worse in AAC contests last year, tallying 61.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 62.6 PPG.

Offensively the Pirates performed better when playing at home last year, posting 66.1 points per game, compared to 57.9 per game away from home.

Defensively East Carolina was better in home games last season, surrendering 52.7 points per game, compared to 61.7 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.