How to Watch the Duke vs. Coastal Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) go up against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Duke vs. Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Chanticleers scored an average of 70.0 points per game last year, 19.0 more points than the 51.0 the Blue Devils gave up.
- Coastal Carolina went 10-0 last season when allowing fewer than 63.6 points.
- Last year, the Blue Devils averaged only 4.5 fewer points per game (63.6) than the Chanticleers allowed (68.1).
- Duke had a 9-0 record last season when scoring more than 68.1 points.
- The Blue Devils shot 38.9% from the field last season, 18.4 percentage points lower than the 57.3% the Chanticleers allowed to opponents.
- The Chanticleers' 20.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 17.3 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils allowed to their opponents (37.6%).
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Richmond
|W 83-53
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/9/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|@ Columbia
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/16/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
