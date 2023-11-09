The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) go up against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Duke vs. Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers scored an average of 70.0 points per game last year, 19.0 more points than the 51.0 the Blue Devils gave up.

Coastal Carolina went 10-0 last season when allowing fewer than 63.6 points.

Last year, the Blue Devils averaged only 4.5 fewer points per game (63.6) than the Chanticleers allowed (68.1).

Duke had a 9-0 record last season when scoring more than 68.1 points.

The Blue Devils shot 38.9% from the field last season, 18.4 percentage points lower than the 57.3% the Chanticleers allowed to opponents.

The Chanticleers' 20.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 17.3 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils allowed to their opponents (37.6%).

Duke Schedule