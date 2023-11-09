North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Alamance County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burlington Christian Academy at Greensboro Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.