North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Rutherford County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Henderson High School at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 8
- Location: Mooresboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.