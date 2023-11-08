How to Watch the North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs play the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carmichael Arena on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 17.2 more points per game last year (77.0) than the Tar Heels allowed their opponents to score (59.8).
- When Gardner-Webb gave up fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 19-0.
- Last year, the Tar Heels put up 68.9 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 66.9 the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up.
- When North Carolina put up more than 66.9 points last season, it went 15-3.
- Last season, the Tar Heels had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 17.1% lower than the 58.7% of shots the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (36.8%).
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|11/12/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|11/15/2023
|Hampton
|-
|Carmichael Arena
