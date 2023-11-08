The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs play the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carmichael Arena on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 17.2 more points per game last year (77.0) than the Tar Heels allowed their opponents to score (59.8).

When Gardner-Webb gave up fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 19-0.

Last year, the Tar Heels put up 68.9 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 66.9 the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up.

When North Carolina put up more than 66.9 points last season, it went 15-3.

Last season, the Tar Heels had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 17.1% lower than the 58.7% of shots the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (36.8%).

