Wednesday's contest between the North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-0) at Carmichael Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-59 and heavily favors North Carolina to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 8.

Last season, the Tar Heels went 22-11 over the course of the season.

North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 77, Gardner-Webb 59

Other ACC Predictions

North Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tar Heels outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game last season, with a +301 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.9 points per game (101st in college basketball) and allowed 59.8 per outing (63rd in college basketball).

In conference tilts, North Carolina tallied fewer points per game (64.5) than its overall average (68.9).

The Tar Heels put up 73.7 points per game at home last season. In away games, they averaged 64.6 points per contest.

In home games, North Carolina gave up 11.1 fewer points per game (54.1) than on the road (65.2).

