Nick Richards and his Charlotte Hornets teammates will hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 124-118 loss versus the Mavericks, Richards tallied 12 points and nine rebounds.

With prop bets available for Richards, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+104)

Over 8.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+108)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were ranked 17th in the league defensively last year, giving up 114.4 points per game.

The Wizards conceded 43 rebounds on average last year, 12th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Wizards were ranked seventh in the league defensively last season, conceding 24.8 per game.

On defense, the Wizards conceded 12 made three-pointers per game last season, ninth in the NBA.

Nick Richards vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 13 12 9 0 0 0 0 11/20/2022 17 11 10 1 0 0 0 11/7/2022 24 8 6 0 0 2 0

