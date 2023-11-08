If you live in Harnett County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Harnett Central High School at Douglas Byrd High School