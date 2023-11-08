The North Carolina Tar Heels play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network Extra

Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 17.2 more points per game last year (77) than the Tar Heels gave up to opponents (59.8).

Gardner-Webb had a 19-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.

Last year, the Tar Heels averaged 68.9 points per game, just two more points than the 66.9 the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed.

North Carolina went 15-3 last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.

The Tar Heels made 41.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 17.1 percentage points lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (58.7%).

The Runnin' Bulldogs shot at a 40.6% rate from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels averaged.

Gardner-Webb Schedule