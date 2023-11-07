How to Watch the UNC Asheville vs. Furman Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Furman Paladins face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Asheville vs. Furman 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 57.4 points per game last year were 6.5 fewer points than the 63.9 the Paladins allowed.
- UNC Asheville went 10-3 last season when allowing fewer than 63.3 points.
- Last year, the Paladins recorded 63.3 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs gave up.
- Furman had a 9-6 record last season when putting up more than 62.7 points.
UNC Asheville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
|11/12/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
