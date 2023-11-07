Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 7?
Should you bet on Sebastian Aho to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Aho stats and insights
- In two of nine games this season, Aho has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
