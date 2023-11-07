Player props are available for Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jeff Skinner, among others, when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Buffalo Sabres at PNC Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Kotkaniemi, who has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) and plays an average of 15:07 per game.

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 26 1 1 2 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 10 points (five goals, five assists) to the team.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Rangers Nov. 2 1 0 1 1 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 0 0 0 vs. Sharks Oct. 27 0 2 2 3 vs. Kraken Oct. 26 0 0 0 4

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Martin Necas' season total of 10 points has come from four goals and six assists.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Oct. 27 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 26 2 1 3 6

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Jeff Skinner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Skinner's 11 points are important for Buffalo. He has six goals and five assists in 12 games.

Skinner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 3 0 0 0 1 at Flyers Nov. 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Oct. 29 0 2 2 4 at Devils Oct. 27 0 1 1 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Casey Mittelstadt is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 11 total points (0.9 per game), with three goals and eight assists in 12 games.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 3 0 1 1 1 at Flyers Nov. 1 1 1 2 1 vs. Avalanche Oct. 29 1 0 1 3 at Devils Oct. 27 0 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.