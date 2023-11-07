The Carolina Hurricanes (7-5), winners of three straight home games, host the Buffalo Sabres (6-6) at PNC Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-210) Sabres (+170) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have compiled a 7-3 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Carolina has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 67.7%.

Carolina's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals seven times.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 41 (7th) Goals 39 (9th) 42 (28th) Goals Allowed 38 (19th) 12 (5th) Power Play Goals 4 (26th) 11 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (6th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes offense's 41 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

The Hurricanes are ranked 28th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 42 total goals (3.5 per game).

The team is ranked 19th in goal differential at -1.

