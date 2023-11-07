The Carolina Hurricanes (7-5) are favored at home (-210 moneyline odds to win) against the Buffalo Sabres (6-6, +170 moneyline odds). The outing on Tuesday starts at 7:00 PM ET from PNC Arena on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Carolina's 12 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals seven times.

The Hurricanes have gone 7-3 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Sabres have three wins in the seven games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, Carolina has compiled a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Buffalo has played with moneyline odds of +170 or longer once this season and won that game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.