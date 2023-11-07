Heading into a Tuesday, November 7 matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (6-6) at PNC Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (7-5) are dealing with three players on the injury report.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting Brett Pesce D Out Lower Body Ryan Suzuki C Out Upper Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Eric Comrie G Out Lower Body Brandon Biro LW Out Upper Body Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Mattias Samuelsson D Out Lower Body Zachary Benson LW Out Lower Body

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

Carolina has scored the sixth-most goals in the NHL (41 total, 3.4 per game).

They have the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -1.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres' 39 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them eighth in the league.

Buffalo has given up 38 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 22nd in the league.

They have the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.

