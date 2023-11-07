The South Carolina Upstate Spartans battle the Davidson Wildcats at John M. Belk Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans put up 10.7 fewer points per game last year (52.9) than the Wildcats gave up to opponents (63.6).
  • When South Carolina Upstate allowed fewer than 62.3 points last season, it went 9-8.
  • Last year, the 62.3 points per game the Wildcats put up were only 1.1 fewer points than the Spartans allowed (63.4).
  • When Davidson put up more than 63.4 points last season, it went 11-4.
  • The Wildcats shot 39.4% from the field last season, 13.7 percentage points lower than the 53.1% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
  • The Spartans shot at a 25.7% clip from the field last season, 22.5 percentage points fewer than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 South Carolina Upstate - John M. Belk Arena
11/11/2023 Wake Forest - John M. Belk Arena
11/12/2023 @ North Carolina - Carmichael Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.