The NC State Wolfpack will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the Charlotte 49ers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Charlotte vs. NC State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The 49ers' 62.0 points per game last year were only 0.6 fewer points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack gave up to opponents.

Charlotte had a 9-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.

Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Wolfpack recorded were just 2.6 more points than the 49ers gave up (68.2).

NC State had a 13-3 record last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

The Wolfpack made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points lower than the 49ers allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

The 49ers shot 29.2% from the field, 8.7% lower than the 37.9% the Wolfpack's opponents shot last season.

