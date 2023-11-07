Tuesday's game features the NC State Wolfpack (0-0) and the Charlotte 49ers (0-0) facing off at Reynolds Coliseum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-53 win for heavily favored NC State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

A season ago, the 49ers went 12-19 in the season.

Charlotte vs. NC State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Charlotte vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 79, Charlotte 53

Charlotte Performance Insights (2022-23)

The 49ers averaged 62 points per game last season (243rd in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per outing (275th in college basketball). They had a -194 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 6.2 points per game.

In 2022-23, Charlotte put up 63.7 points per game in AAC action, and 62 overall.

In 2022-23, the 49ers averaged 9.0 more points per game at home (67.1) than away (58.1).

Charlotte allowed fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than away (69.2) last season.

