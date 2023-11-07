Brent Burns will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres meet at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Considering a wager on Burns in the Hurricanes-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Brent Burns vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns' plus-minus rating this season, in 22:15 per game on the ice, is 0.

Burns has a goal in two of 12 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of 12 games this year, Burns has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In two of 12 contests this season, Burns has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Burns' implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Burns going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 38 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 12 Games 3 4 Points 1 2 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

