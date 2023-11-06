How to Watch the Winthrop vs. Clemson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles take on the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 11:00 AM ET.
Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Winthrop vs. Clemson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 51.8 points per game last year were 11 fewer points than the 62.8 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
- Winthrop went 8-10 last season when giving up fewer than 66.3 points.
- Last year, the 66.3 points per game the Tigers scored were 6.5 more points than the Eagles gave up (59.8).
- Clemson went 15-7 last season when scoring more than 59.8 points.
Winthrop Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|11/14/2023
|Erskine
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
