Monday's game between the Clemson Tigers (0-0) and the Winthrop Eagles (0-0) at Littlejohn Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-43 and heavily favors Clemson to come out on top. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on November 6.

A season ago, the Eagles went 8-22 in the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Winthrop vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Winthrop vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, Winthrop 43

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Winthrop Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles' -241 scoring differential last season (outscored by eight points per game) was a result of scoring 51.8 points per game (354th in college basketball) while allowing 59.8 per outing (63rd in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Winthrop averaged 52.7 points per game in Big South action, and 51.8 overall.

At home, the Eagles averaged 55.4 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 48.1.

In 2022-23, Winthrop allowed 2.8 fewer points per game at home (58.1) than on the road (60.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.