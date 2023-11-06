Monday's game that pits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0) against the Elon Phoenix (0-0) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-61 in favor of Wake Forest, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Wake Forest vs. Elon Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Wake Forest vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 82, Elon 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Wake Forest vs. Elon

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-21.1)

Wake Forest (-21.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.2

Wake Forest Performance Insights

Wake Forest scored 76.6 points per game and allowed 73.8 last season, making them 60th in college basketball offensively and 284th defensively.

On the boards, the Demon Deacons were 233rd in the nation in rebounds (31 per game) last year. They were 270th in rebounds allowed (32.4 per game).

Last season Wake Forest was ranked 143rd in college basketball in assists with 13.5 per game.

The Demon Deacons were the 18th-best team in college basketball in 3-pointers made (9.5 per game) and 62nd in 3-point percentage (36.4%) last season.

Defensively, Wake Forest was 290th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.2 last year. It was 264th in 3-point percentage allowed at 35%.

Last year, Wake Forest attempted 54.6% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 45.4% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 64.1% of Wake Forest's buckets were 2-pointers, and 35.9% were 3-pointers.

