The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0) battle the Elon Phoenix (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Wake Forest vs. Elon Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Wake Forest Stats Insights

The Demon Deacons made 46.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.4 percentage points higher than the Phoenix allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Wake Forest had a 12-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.6% from the field.

The Demon Deacons were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Phoenix ranked 270th.

Last year, the Demon Deacons averaged 5.0 more points per game (76.6) than the Phoenix gave up (71.6).

Wake Forest went 13-7 last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison

Wake Forest scored 79.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.7 more points than it averaged in road games (74.4).

The Demon Deacons surrendered 71.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.8 in road games.

In terms of total threes made, Wake Forest performed worse at home last season, making 9.1 treys per game, compared to 10.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.8% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.2% mark in road games.

