Monday's game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (0-0) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) at George M. Holmes Convocation Center has a projected final score of 68-63 based on our computer prediction, with Appalachian State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on November 6.

The Spartans went 16-14 a season ago.

UNC Greensboro vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

UNC Greensboro vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 68, UNC Greensboro 63

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans' +45 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 65.5 points per game (168th in college basketball) while allowing 64.0 per outing (175th in college basketball).

In SoCon action, UNC Greensboro averaged 3.1 fewer points (62.4) than overall (65.5) in 2022-23.

The Spartans averaged 67.6 points per game at home last season, and 63.6 away.

At home, UNC Greensboro gave up 58.7 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 69.3.

