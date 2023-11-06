The South Carolina Gamecocks face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Irish put up an average of 73.9 points per game last year, 22.1 more points than the 51.8 the Gamecocks gave up.
  • Notre Dame went 24-4 last season when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.
  • Last year, the 80.3 points per game the Gamecocks recorded were 21.4 more points than the Fighting Irish gave up (58.9).
  • South Carolina had a 28-0 record last season when scoring more than 58.9 points.
  • The Gamecocks shot 46.2% from the field last season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Fighting Irish allowed to opponents.
  • The Fighting Irish's 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.6 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks had given up to their opponents (32.1%).

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Notre Dame - Halle Georges Carpentier
11/12/2023 Maryland - Colonial Life Arena
11/16/2023 Clemson - Colonial Life Arena

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 South Carolina - Halle Georges Carpentier
11/12/2023 @ NJIT - NJIT Wellness and Events Center
11/15/2023 Northwestern - Purcell Pavilion

