The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the USC Trojans on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on truTV.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: truTV

Ohio State vs. USC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans' 64.2 points per game last year were just 4.2 fewer points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes gave up.
  • USC went 21-5 last season when allowing fewer than 80.1 points.
  • Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Buckeyes recorded were 25.0 more points than the Trojans allowed (55.1).
  • When Ohio State put up more than 55.1 points last season, it went 23-5.
  • The Buckeyes made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
  • The Trojans' 33.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.0 percentage points lower than the Buckeyes given up to their opponents (42.8%).

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 USC - T-Mobile Arena
11/12/2023 IUPUI - Value City Arena
11/16/2023 Boston College - Value City Arena

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Ohio State - T-Mobile Arena
11/10/2023 FGCU - Galen Center
11/13/2023 Le Moyne - Galen Center

