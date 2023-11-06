Monday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) and Radford Highlanders (0-0) squaring off at Dean Smith Center has a projected final score of 77-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored North Carolina, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

North Carolina vs. Radford Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

North Carolina vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 77, Radford 63

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Radford

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-14.1)

North Carolina (-14.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Performance Insights

Last season, North Carolina was 68th in the country offensively (76.2 points scored per game) and 204th defensively (70.9 points conceded).

The Tar Heels were the seventh-best team in the country in rebounds per game (36.6) and ranked 192nd in rebounds allowed (31.5) last season.

North Carolina was 274th in the country in assists (11.9 per game) last season.

Last year, the Tar Heels were 210th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.1 per game) and 328th in 3-point percentage (31.2%).

North Carolina was 82nd in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.5 per game) and 120th in 3-point percentage defensively (33%) last season.

North Carolina attempted 37.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 27% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempted 62.4% of its shots, with 73% of its makes coming from there.

