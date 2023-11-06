North Carolina Central vs. Kansas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) are double-digit, 30.5-point favorites against the North Carolina Central Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
North Carolina Central vs. Kansas Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas
|-30.5
|139.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- North Carolina Central played 10 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 139.5 points.
- Eagles matchups last year had a 141.5-point average over/under, two more points than this game's total.
- The Eagles' record against the spread last season was 13-10-0.
- Kansas covered less often than North Carolina Central last season, recording an ATS record of 15-18-0, compared to the 13-10-0 record of the Eagles.
North Carolina Central vs. Kansas Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 139.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas
|19
|57.6%
|75.4
|151
|68.1
|134
|144.0
|North Carolina Central
|10
|43.5%
|75.6
|151
|65.9
|134
|140.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional North Carolina Central Insights & Trends
- The Eagles put up an average of 75.6 points per game last year, 7.5 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks gave up to opponents.
- North Carolina Central put together a 7-5 ATS record and a 12-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.1 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
North Carolina Central vs. Kansas Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas
|15-18-0
|0-1
|15-18-0
|North Carolina Central
|13-10-0
|0-0
|12-11-0
North Carolina Central vs. Kansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kansas
|North Carolina Central
|15-1
|Home Record
|13-1
|7-4
|Away Record
|4-10
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-3-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.4
|74
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.6
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.