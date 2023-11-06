Monday's contest at Allen Fieldhouse has the Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) matching up with the North Carolina Central Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 81-61 victory as our model heavily favors Kansas.

There is no line set for the matchup.

North Carolina Central vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

North Carolina Central vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 81, North Carolina Central 61

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina Central vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-19.9)

Kansas (-19.9) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

North Carolina Central averaged 75.6 points per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 65.9 points per contest (55th-ranked).

The Eagles were 134th in the nation with 32.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 41st with 28.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

North Carolina Central dished out 14.6 assists per game, which ranked them 70th in the nation.

Although the Eagles averaged 14.8 turnovers per game (11th-worst in college basketball), they ranked 12th-best in college basketball by forcing 15.9 turnovers per contest.

The Eagles made 7.4 threes per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 36% shooting percentage (80th-ranked) from downtown.

With a 30.4% three-point percentage allowed last season, North Carolina Central was 22nd-best in college basketball. It ranked 51st in college basketball by allowing 6.2 three-pointers per contest.

In terms of shot breakdown, North Carolina Central took 64.7% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets) and 35.3% three-pointers (27.1%).

